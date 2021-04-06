Advertisement

Salute Our Heroes: Former Pott. Co. dispatcher finds calling as a firefighter

Pottawatomie County Fire, Assistant Fire Supervisor, Alex Kinderknecht
Pottawatomie County Fire, Assistant Fire Supervisor, Alex Kinderknecht(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Pottawatomie County firefighter who originally planned to join law enforcement, found his calling in fire service while serving as a dispatcher for Pottawatomie County.

Growing up in western Kansas, Alex Kinderknecht would see Kansas Highway Patrol officers, on his trips to Manhattan with family which sparked his interest in law enforcement.

“That was kind of my whole future plans I guess when I started as a dispatcher was to get into law enforcement, but I had a little bit of time before I could do that before I turned 21 And then it’s kind of another little exciting thing I could do on the side as well.” Pottawatomie County Fire, Assistant Fire Supervisor, Alex Kinderknecht says.

As a dispatcher, Alex had made connections with many Pottawatomie County Firefighters.

“We got to talking and I got kind of interested in the things we were talking about and I had the phone numbers for all the fire chiefs there, in case we need to call them for anything and ended up just calling up the fire chief one day and said hey I want to join up and it all kind of started from there,” Kinderknecht says.

After Alex joined as a volunteer firefighter, he realized fighting fires is where he’s meant to be.

“Being able to get out there and help them and, you know, hear them tell us how much they appreciate us and it just really kind of, it’s a spot in your heart that keeps you to want to keep doing it,” Kinderknecht says.

Alex now serves dual roles as the Assistant Fire Supervisor for Pottawatomie County Fire and the Deputy Chief for Pottawatomie County Consolidated Fire District #1

“You know it’s…it’s rewarding. It’s, it’s tiring at points but it’s rewarding being able to help your neighbors, your, your community, you know, I’m all for it.” Kinderknecht says.

Kinderknecht says volunteer firefighters are a constant need, and people who are interested in volunteering can contact their local fire department or go online to MakeMeAFireFighter.org.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closeup image of a business man hands holding money bills of US dollar
Kansas ranked 11th for highest tax burden in the country
A power line was downed early Monday when a vehicle hit a pole in southeast Topeka, authorities...
Crash brings down power line early Monday in southeast Topeka
A Sunday night fire damaged two adjacent homes in the 1100 block of S.W. Garfield, authorities...
Sunday night fire damages pair of central Topeka homes
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says crews are working to prevent the collapse of a large wastewater...
Florida works to avoid “catastrophic” pond collapse
An Allen woman was reported to have serious injuries following a motorcycle crash Saturday...
Motorcycle passenger seriously injured in Saturday crash on turnpike

Latest News

NOTO Arts and Entertainment District started their Redbud Festival and Saturday Markets with a...
NOTO Redbud Fest and Saturday Markets events start
The city put 100 Bird Scooters around Topeka Thursday with several in downtown. (April 1, 2021)
E-Scooters officially in the Capital City
Electric Scooters coming to Topeka.
Topekans will soon have access to scooters around the capital city
12th St. from S. Kansas to SW Washburn construction project for the City of Topeka. (March 30,...
Interim City Engineer joins Mayor, City Manager for road construction announcement