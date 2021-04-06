Riley County transitions to self-scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointments

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Health officials have announced they are transitioning the COVID-19 vaccine clinic to the Health Department, now that a majority of the registered residents are vaccinated.

Individuals who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine can now schedule their own appointment for the initial dose, which will be administered in a drive-thru clinic at the Riley County Health Department.

For those who received their first dose as part of the mass vaccination clinics at Pottorf Hall, the second dose appointments will still be given Pottorf Hall.

The new system will allow residents to schedule a time that works better for them, allowing Health Department staff to plan for the appropriate number of vaccines for each day.

“It makes things more efficient, and definitely makes things easier all the way around, now that we’re able to host this at the health department.” Riley County, Local Health Officer, Julie Gibbs says.

Appointments are required to receive the vaccine. You can schedule your COVID-19 vaccination appointment here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.