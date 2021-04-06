Advertisement

US Navy: ‘Active shooter incident’ at Fort Detrick

Police and federal agents responded to a shooting in Maryland with at least two victims Tuesday.
Police and federal agents responded to a shooting in Maryland with at least two victims Tuesday.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland responded to an active shooter on Tuesday and said there were at least two victims, and the U.S. Navy reported an “active shooter incident” at Fort Detrick involving sailors. Police said the suspect was “down.”

According to police, a shooting happened at an address where a concrete business is located and about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from Fort Detrick. The Navy did not release further details.

Jeremy Mutschler, director of marketing for Nicolock Paving Stones, said that his understanding is that the shooting was near the company’s Frederick location but not at the business itself.

“One of the victims who was wounded entered our facility looking for help and we were able to assist and call the authorities,” said Mutschler, who is based in New York.

Citing police, The Baltimore Sun reported that both of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries in the shooting and were flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of 23-year-old Alonzo Brooks was found in a creek in La Cygne, Kansas in 2004.
FBI: Death of Alonzo Brooks was a homicide
A Sunday night fire damaged two adjacent homes in the 1100 block of S.W. Garfield, authorities...
Sunday night fire damages pair of central Topeka homes
Emergency responders were on the scene of a cross-over crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 470...
Cross-over crash reported Monday afternoon on I-470 in south Topeka
A power line was downed early Monday when a vehicle hit a pole in southeast Topeka, authorities...
Crash brings down power line early Monday in southeast Topeka
Closeup image of a business man hands holding money bills of US dollar
Kansas ranked 11th for highest tax burden in the country

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., speaks during a House...
US Rep. Alcee Hastings dies at 84; was impeached as judge
The cast of "Norman Conquests", from left to right, Ben Miles, Stephen Mangan, Jessica Hynes,...
‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Chernobyl’ actor Paul Ritter dies at 54
A friend reflects on the life of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans.
Capitol officer remembered for humor, paying ultimate price
Gov. Kelly signs bill requiring schools to offer in-person learning option