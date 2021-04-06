Advertisement

Plug and Play Topeka announces startups for their Animal Health Program

By Danielle Martin
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Plug and Play Topeka have announced 10 startups selected for the first corporate pitches, so they can plug into the huge animal health corridor in Kansas and Missouri. Now, Topeka will be right in the center of it all.

Ten different startup companies from around the world were selected for a 3-month accelerator program that will help them get off the ground.

Plug and Play first started with fifteen startups to choose from for their new Animal Health Program.

It was narrowed after the startups pitched their businesses to the program last month.

The official start of the “Accelerator cohort,” represents a broad range of new innovations focused on things like packaging, food safety, pet and livestock health, and energy.

They will work with Cargill, Evergy, and Hills Pet Nutrition who are the founding partners of the Animal Health Program.

Plug and Play program manager, Lindsay Lebahn says the founders were looking for something in particular.

”These are the ones that we’re really focused on our partners and the specific challenges that they’ve got,” Lebahn explained. “So our partner’s really saw some potential for proof of concept, some pilot programs. They just wanted to know a little bit more about how they can disrupt their industry, and really accelerate them as industry leaders.”

“They’re able to learn things across the industry, so whether it be marketing, pitch polishing, anything like that, that can help just tailor who they are as a startup,” she added.

Plug and Play Animal Health Program is looking for mentor volunteers, which they say are crucial in its 3-month accelerator programs.

The ten startups hit the ground tomorrow with their next event “reverse pitching.”

For more information about the startups selected and more information on mentorship, click here for more information or contact l.lebahn@pnptc.com.

