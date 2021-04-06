Pair arrested in connection with meth, child endangerment counts

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man and woman were behind bars in Morris County following their arrest Saturday night in connection with multiple offenses that included possession of methamphetamine and child endangerment, according to KVOE Radio.

Morris County Sheriff Jay Simecka says Joshua “Danny” Adams was arrested around 9 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of K-177 highway and Four Mile Road. The location was about three miles south of Council Grove.

According to KVOE, Morris County sheriff’s deputies were looking for Adams in connection with a felony warrant charging him with fleeing and eluding; battery of a law enforcement officer; interference with a law enforcement officer; and reckless driving.

In addition to those charges, Adams also was booked into the Morris County Jail on suspicion of a felony warrant’ possession and distribution of methamphetamine; aggravated child endangerment; criminal use of weapons; possession of hallucinogenic drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; no drug tax stamp; open container of alcohol; and making false information.

Also arrested was Tiffany Cook, who was booked into Morris County Jail on suspicion of a probation violation warrant; possession and distribution of methamphetamine; aggravated child endangerment; possession of hallucinogenic drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; and no drug tax stamp.

Ages and cities of residence for Adams and Cook weren’t available on Tuesday morning.

KVOE said Council Grove police officers assisted with the investigation.

