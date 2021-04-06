One person transported to hospital after west Topeka collision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle collision late Tuesday morning in west Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m. in the 1800 block of S.W. Wanamaker.

Police at the scene said a silver, four-door Hyundai Sonata was northbound on S.W. Wanamaker attempting to make a left-hand turn into the West Ridge Mall parking lot when it collided with a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer sport utility vehicle that was southbound on Wanamaker.

The impact caused the Hyundai to spin around and come to rest facing south in the right southbound lane of Wanamaker.

The Trailblazer came to rest facing south behind the Hyundai in the right southbound lane of Wanamaker.

Police said a woman who was in the Trailblazer was taken to a local hospital for observation. The woman didn’t appear to have serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Traffic was allowed to proceed around the crash scene, though the north entrance to West Ridge Mall from Wanamaker Road was closed while crews responded to the collision.

