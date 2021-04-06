New human-grade pet food plant set to open near Topeka later this year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new dry pet food manufacturing facility will bring at least 40 jobs to Shawnee County.

According to the online publication “Pet Age,” The Honest Kitchen is set to open a new, state-of-the-art facility that will produce human-grade food for pets near Topeka.

Production is set to begin in the third quarter of 2021.

Honest Kitchen COO Nate Kredich told Pet Age that nearly all of the facility’s equipment will be sourced from vendors in the United States.

According to the publication, Honest Kitchen’s ‘whole food clusters’ food is slow-roasted and gently dehydrated to maintain nutrients, quality, and color.

The company says the 100,000+ square foot facility will create at least 40 new jobs for Shawnee County.

The Honest Kitchen produces a variety of food, treat, and supplements for dogs and cats, available online and in select retailers.

The plant’s specific location was not disclosed.

The Honest Kitchen was started in 2002 and is based in San Diego, California.

