Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force to discuss community progress against COVID-19

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force will meet to discuss the community’s progress against COVID-19.

The City of Manhattan says the Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force will meet on Thursday, April 8, at 2 p.m., via videoconference.

According to the City, the Task Force will discuss the following:

  • Vaccination Update
  • Local doctor’s perspective on community progress in fighting the pandemic
  • Overview of the latest federal stimulus – American Rescue Plan
  • Review of the recent Governor’s and Legislative actions for the pandemic recovery
  • Overview of Summer Child Care Option

The City said the meeting will be televised live on local Cox Cable Channel 3, on its website and on Facebook. It said a recording will also be made available on its website after the meeting. It said live public comment during the meeting will not be accepted.

