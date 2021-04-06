Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force to discuss community progress against COVID-19
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force will meet to discuss the community’s progress against COVID-19.
The City of Manhattan says the Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force will meet on Thursday, April 8, at 2 p.m., via videoconference.
According to the City, the Task Force will discuss the following:
- Vaccination Update
- Local doctor’s perspective on community progress in fighting the pandemic
- Overview of the latest federal stimulus – American Rescue Plan
- Review of the recent Governor’s and Legislative actions for the pandemic recovery
- Overview of Summer Child Care Option
The City said the meeting will be televised live on local Cox Cable Channel 3, on its website and on Facebook. It said a recording will also be made available on its website after the meeting. It said live public comment during the meeting will not be accepted.
