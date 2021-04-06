Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force to discuss community progress against COVID-19

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force will meet to discuss the community’s progress against COVID-19.

The City of Manhattan says the Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force will meet on Thursday, April 8, at 2 p.m., via videoconference.

According to the City, the Task Force will discuss the following:

Vaccination Update

Local doctor’s perspective on community progress in fighting the pandemic

Overview of the latest federal stimulus – American Rescue Plan

Review of the recent Governor’s and Legislative actions for the pandemic recovery

Overview of Summer Child Care Option

The City said the meeting will be televised live on local Cox Cable Channel 3, on its website and on Facebook. It said a recording will also be made available on its website after the meeting. It said live public comment during the meeting will not be accepted.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.