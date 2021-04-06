Man arrested for outstanding warrants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several police units were spotted responding to a disturbance near the College Villa apartments.

Topeka Police say an officer spotted a man in the 1400 block of SW Byron that he recognized as having an outstanding warrant. The man attempted to run away, but was briefly chased and caught near the College Villas apartments.

The man’s name and charges haven’t been made available yet.

