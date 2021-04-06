Man, 28, arrested in aggravated burglary in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 28-year-old man was booked into the Riley County Jail after an aggravated burglary in Manhattan, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as Tony James Hoover, of Manhattan.

Authorities said Hoover was being held in the Riley County Jail on a $20,545 bond.

The incident leading to Hoover’s arrest was reported around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, April 1, in the 1000 block of Pierre Street in Manhattan.

The victims in the case were listed as a 21-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, and four 21-year-old men.

Riley County police officials said the victims reported a man who was later identified as Hoover broke into a residence, stole several items and was found in possession of stolen property, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Hoover was arrested and booked into the Riley County Jail in Manhattan in connection with aggravated burglary; possession of marijuana; use-possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen property; interference with a law enforcement officer; two counts of criminal trespassing; and two counts of failure to appear.

