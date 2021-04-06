KU MBB’s Jerrance Howard takes assistant coaching job at Texas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU men’s basketball assistant coach Jerrance Howard is leaving the Jayhawks to take an assistant coaching job on Chris Beard’s staff at Texas, the school announced Tuesday.

Howard spent the past eight seasons at Kansas. He has been a part of six Big 12 regular-season championships, two Big 12 Tournament titles, six in-season tourney titles and seven NCAA Tournament appearances.

“Working for Coach Self and being a part of Kansas basketball has been a true privilege that I will always be grateful for,” said Howard. " As I look forward to my next career opportunity, I thank God for the amazing players, staff, and community I have been blessed to know during my eight seasons at KU.”

Howard was recently listed on ESPN’s 40 under 40 following the 2020 season.

“I want to thank Jerrance for all of his hard work and dedication to Kansas men’s basketball over the past eight years,” Self said. “I was fortunate to coach him at Illinois and loved the opportunity we had to coach together here at KU. He has been a member of our great staff and instrumental in the development of many players over his eight seasons. I would like to express my appreciation to Jerrance, his wife Jessica, as well as JJ and Jaya. We certainly wish them all the best.”

