KGS offers chance to win $100 for taking Safe Digging Quiz

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service is reminding residents to ‘Be a Dig Hero’ before they start any outdoor projects.

Kansas Gas Service says with April being National Safe Digging Month, it wants to promote awareness about safe digging practices by offering customers a chance to win a $100 gift card if they take an interactive quiz during the month of April.

“Safe Digging Month serves as a good reminder to call 811 at least two working days before starting any digging project,” said Dawn Tripp, public relations manager at Kansas Gas Service. “Whether it’s a small project, such as planting trees and shrubs, or a large commercial project, calling 811 is the first step to safe digging.”

According to KGS, by making the free call to 811 or visiting its website before digging, professional locators will make all underground utility lines in a designated project area with flags or paint for free. In 2020, it said 19% of pipeline damages on its system were from residents not calling 911.

“Knowing how to dig safely helps avoid injury and protects the neighborhood because underground utility lines may be found below yards, sidewalks, driveways or streets,” said Tripp.

KGS said residents should remember the following three tips before they dig:

  1. Even if digging shallow, residents need to call to have their lines marked.
  2. If a contractor is hired, residents should make sure they call 811 before digging.
  3. Residents should Know the Tolerance Zone, which is an area 24 inches from the outside edge of the pipeline. Within this zine, residents are required to use soft digging techniques like hand digging, vacuum excavation or other similar methods to avoid contact or damage to the line.

KGS said it provides reliable and affordable energy to over 645,000 Kansans and is the largest natural gas distributor in the state, in terms of customers.

To visit the KGS website, click HERE.

To take the Safe Digging Quiz, click HERE.

