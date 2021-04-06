KDOR to offer online written driver’s license exam

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans could soon take the written portion of the state’s driver’s license exam online.

The Kansas Department of Revenue says its Division of Vehicles launched KnowTo Drive Online, which gives residents the opportunity to take their written test from the comfort of their own homes.

“The availability of an online written test has been on our list of customer service enhancements and we are happy to finally announce its arrival,” David Harper, Director of the Division of Vehicles, said. “This testing portal, coupled with our other online services, should greatly decrease the number of customers in the office and considerably reduce the duration of customer visits.”

According to KDOR, Kansas is the newest state to offer the test online. It said ITI also hosts self-serve kiosks in 13 states to help agencies extend services to grocery stores and other convenient places.

KDOR said the KnowTo Drive Online testing portal is available 24/7 on its website. It said fees are $10 for the first test and $8.50 for any re-test.

If preferred, KDOR said the written driver’s license test will still be available in its office as well.

To access the online test, click HERE.

