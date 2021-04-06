Advertisement

Kansas Senate approves next Medicaid Inspector General

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Senate unanimously approved its next Medicaid Inspector General.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Tuesday, the Kansas Senate unanimously confirmed the nomination of Steven D. Anderson as Medicaid Inspector General.

According to Schmidt, the Senate voted 40 - 0 in favor of Anderson, who will replace Sarah Fertig, who resigned in July of 2020. It said Anderson was nominated for the position in January.

“I am honored and excited to begin the hard work of this important oversight function,” Anderson said.

Schmidt said Anderson has spent over three decades in state and federal government and has served as a special agent and supervisor of the investigative staff of the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division since 2016. He said Anderson frequently coordinates issues with the Medicaid program with other state agencies, including the KDHE and DCF.

“Steve’s extensive experience as a watchdog over federal and state government programs will allow him to step right in and go to work to oversee the accountability of the Medicaid program in Kansas,” Schmidt said. “His knowledge of the program and investigative background will strengthen the Office of Medicaid Inspector General.”

Before joining the fraud and abuse division, Schmidt said Anderson served as a special agent in charge for the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. Department of Education as an assistant special agent for the General Services Administration. He said Anderson has also served as a special agent for the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. He said Anderson earned his bachelor of science degree in human resource management from Park University.

