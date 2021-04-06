Advertisement

Kansas ranks top 25 for states with fewest COVID-19 restrictions

(WMTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is the 25th state with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions, according to a recent study.

WalletHub.com says while the nation makes considerable progress with the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, certain states are removing restrictions faster than others. It said to find the states with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions, it compared 50 states and the District of Columbia across metrics like if restaurants are open, if states require face mask in public and workplace temperature checks.

According to WalletHub, Kansas ranks 25 with an overall score of 68.06. It said the state also ranks 25 in terms of overtime changes to social distancing measures. However, it said the state is ranked 31 in terms of its death rate. It said Kansas has many restrictions and a high COVID-19 death rate.

WalletHub also said that Kansas ranks 9 in terms of its unemployment rate. It said the state has few restrictions and a low unemployment rate.

To read the full study, or see where other states fall, click HERE.

