Heartland Health and Wellness opens early

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new wellness clinic in Topeka has opened its doors early to help with COVID-19 relief.

Heartland Health and Wellness says it is a new wellness clinic and has opened its doors early to help Topeka with COVID-19 relief. It said it was originally scheduled to open in January of 2022, but did a soft opening in March of 2021. It said its hours are limited as it is currently being remodeled and will offer medically assisted weight loss, hair loss treatments and men’s health services including erectile dysfunction and low testosterone replacement.

According to HHW, it will offer full services after its Grand Opening in January of 2022. It said currently, it offers drive-up rapid COVID antibody and COVID-19 tests. It said it has reached out to the Shawnee Co. Department of Health to help administer COVID-19 vaccines and is currently completing those requirements. It said it is located close to 29th and Wanamaker at 5865 SW 29th St., in the Shadow Wood Office Park.

To book an appointment, click HERE or call 785-286-7069.

