Advertisement

Heartland Health and Wellness opens early

(WKYT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new wellness clinic in Topeka has opened its doors early to help with COVID-19 relief.

Heartland Health and Wellness says it is a new wellness clinic and has opened its doors early to help Topeka with COVID-19 relief. It said it was originally scheduled to open in January of 2022, but did a soft opening in March of 2021. It said its hours are limited as it is currently being remodeled and will offer medically assisted weight loss, hair loss treatments and men’s health services including erectile dysfunction and low testosterone replacement.

According to HHW, it will offer full services after its Grand Opening in January of 2022. It said currently, it offers drive-up rapid COVID antibody and COVID-19 tests. It said it has reached out to the Shawnee Co. Department of Health to help administer COVID-19 vaccines and is currently completing those requirements. It said it is located close to 29th and Wanamaker at 5865 SW 29th St., in the Shadow Wood Office Park.

To book an appointment, click HERE or call 785-286-7069.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of 23-year-old Alonzo Brooks was found in a creek in La Cygne, Kansas in 2004.
FBI: Death of Alonzo Brooks was a homicide
A Sunday night fire damaged two adjacent homes in the 1100 block of S.W. Garfield, authorities...
Sunday night fire damages pair of central Topeka homes
Emergency responders were on the scene of a cross-over crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 470...
Cross-over crash reported Monday afternoon on I-470 in south Topeka
A power line was downed early Monday when a vehicle hit a pole in southeast Topeka, authorities...
Crash brings down power line early Monday in southeast Topeka
Closeup image of a business man hands holding money bills of US dollar
Kansas ranked 11th for highest tax burden in the country

Latest News

Valley Center High School in Valley Center, Kan.
After complaint, Valley Center might drop COVID rules
KDOL plans to replace decades-old UI system
One person taken to hospital after two-vehicle collision in west Topeka
(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Eisenhower Presidential Library calls for presenters at D-Day Symposium
One person was taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle collision late Tuesday morning in...
One person transported to hospital after west Topeka collision