Geary Co. leaves mask enforcement to businesses

(Cassie Fambro WBRC)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mask requirements will be up to individual businesses in Geary Co.

The Geary Co. Commission announced an order leaving the enforcement of masks to the discretion of businesses. But, they say masks and social distancing are still encouraged to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In their order, they point to Senate Bill 40 and the LCC’s revocation of the Governor’s statewide mask mandate as motivating factors behind their decision.

The order goes into effect immediately.

Artwork in an Oxford House in Southwest Topeka
