Evergy volunteers to help Topeka Zoo prepare for 2021 season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy will lend a helping hand to the Topeka Zoo for its opening of the 2021 season.

Evergy says with April being National Volunteer Month, it will give back to the community by helping the Topeka Zoo clean up around the property for its unofficial opening of the 2021 zoo season.

According to Evergy, starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 9, its volunteers will help spruce up the children’s zoo by laying mulch and updating other parts of the property to prepare for the year ahead.

During this time, Evergy said its volunteers and zoo employees will practice social distancing and wear masks the entire time they are on the zoo property.

