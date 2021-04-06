Eisenhower Presidential Library calls for presenters at D-Day Symposium

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Eisenhower Presidential Library is looking for presenters for its D-Day Symposium.

The Eisenhower Presidential Library says it has invited emerging scholars to submit a presentation abstract for consideration as a featured speaker during a D-Day commemorative symposium. It said it, the Roosevelt and the Truman Presidential Libraries want to develop and establish an annual virtual symposium to create a new platform for emerging scholars. It said the symposium is scheduled for the first week of June and will focus on specialized topics related to the Allied effort in World War II.

According to the Eisenhower Presidential Library, the theme for 2021 will feature the unsung heroes of WWII, specifically lesser-known subjects. It said it is looking for programs that go beyond tactics and strategy. It said its goal is to showcase the future of WWII scholarship by discovering little-known topics. It said each program is scheduled for one hour and the speaker will present their 40-minute long topic, allowing time for audience participation and questions at the end.

The Library said submission packets should include the presentation abstract, applicant contact information, applicant’s education status and academic goals summary. It said scholars should submit packets to andrea.murphy@nara.gov with the subject line “D-Day Symposium” no later than April 23. It said selected speakers will be contacted on May 12 and will get a modest honorarium.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.