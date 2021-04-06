Douglas Co. announces open appointments for Wednesday vaccination clinic

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - There are still appointments available for Douglas County’s mass vaccination clinic on Wednesday.

Lawerence-Douglas County Public Health says after appointment notifications were sent out to anyone that has submitted an entry on the Vaccine Interest Form, it anticipates 1,900 available appointments for its mass vaccination clinic on Wednesday, April 7, at the Douglas Co. Fairgrounds.

According to LDCPH, any county resident over the age of 16 that would like to make an appointment can enter the code 284987 on its website. It said the drive-through clinic will offer doses of the Pfizer vaccine and appointments are first-come-first-served until all appointments are full. It said appointments are available from 11:30 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.

LDCPH said in the past two weeks, it has prioritized those in Phases 3 and 4 under the state plan, and with the upcoming clinic, appointments were offered first to those identified under those phases. It said the number of Phase 1 - 4 eligible patients on the Vaccine Interest From has dropped to a few hundred.

According to LDCPH, appointment notifications have been sent to those in Phase 5, but planners still noticed the number of openings remaining for Wednesday.

“We’re seeing a lower acceptance rate lately, likely as people are able to get vaccines from pharmacies and other providers, which is good news,” said Director of Informatics Sonia Jordan. “Data from the state has shown Douglas County has vaccinated at the highest rate in the state right now, and we ask anyone who has not yet had their turn to make an appointment so we can continue at our high rate of vaccinations.”

LDCPH said selection for each week’s mass vaccination clinic will still begin with those that have filled out the Douglas Co. Vaccine Interest Form, so those interested in getting the vaccine in the next few weeks should complete that form. It said those that have completed the form earlier but have received the vaccine from elsewhere should remove their name from the list.

LDCPH said it wants to warn mass vaccination clinic goers that the traffic pattern has changed and the entrance is now located at the intersection of 23rd St. and O’Connell Rd.

