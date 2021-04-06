4th Judicial District Nominating Commission selects magistrate judge for Osage Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission has chosen a new magistrate judge for Osage County.

The 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it has chosen Lori Breshears to fill a magistrate judge vacancy in Osage Co. It said it conducted public interviews of nominees for the position on Tuesday, April 6, in Lyndon. It said three people had applied for the position.

According to the Commission, Breshears’ will start her new duties upon her swearing-in. It said she is currently a paralegal and victim-witness coordinator for the Coffey Co. Attorney’s Office in Burlington.

The Commission said the 4th Judicial District is composed of Anderson, Coffey, Franklin and Osage counties. It said the vacancy was created by the Feb. 1 resignation of Judge Shannon Rush.

The 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission said it is made up of Justice Eric Rosen as the nonvoting chair, Craig Cole of Garnett, Anthony Mersman of Greeley, Phyllis Gardner of Lyndon, Janet Walsh of Lyndon, Heather Landon of Ottawa, Ianne Dickinson of Ottawa, Forrest Lowry of Ottawa and Timothy Johnson of Waverly.

