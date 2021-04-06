Advertisement

1st District Representative, Tracey Mann, opens office in MHK

By Becky Goff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - First District Representative Tracey Mann has a new district office in Manhattan.

It officially opened Friday at 121 South 4th Street, Suite 205.

Until now, his staff had been working remotely.

Mann says people in the office can help with issues related to federal and state agencies, as well as receive invitations and messages for him.

