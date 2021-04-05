USD 501 closing Avondale West building, moving classes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Avondale West is heading across town.

The academy will be moved onto the Kanza Campus on MacVicar, where Capital City High School and TCALC are located.

USD 501 says the building currently housing the school may no longer hold classes, but they plan to find another use for the building.

“It has been determined that moving the Avondale West Academy to the Kanza Campus, with Capital City High School and TCALC, would allow students additional opportunities and resources,” a district spokesperson said. “While this means the Avondale West school building will no longer be utilized as a school building by our students, we are optimistic the space will be able to be used to continue to serve the Topeka community.”

