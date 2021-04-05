Advertisement

USD 501 closing Avondale West building, moving classes

Avondale West
Avondale West(wibw)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Avondale West is heading across town.

The academy will be moved onto the Kanza Campus on MacVicar, where Capital City High School and TCALC are located.

USD 501 says the building currently housing the school may no longer hold classes, but they plan to find another use for the building.

“It has been determined that moving the Avondale West Academy to the Kanza Campus, with Capital City High School and TCALC, would allow students additional opportunities and resources,” a district spokesperson said. “While this means the Avondale West school building will no longer be utilized as a school building by our students, we are optimistic the space will be able to be used to continue to serve the Topeka community.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closeup image of a business man hands holding money bills of US dollar
Kansas ranked 11th for highest tax burden in the country
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says crews are working to prevent the collapse of a large wastewater...
Florida works to avoid “catastrophic” pond collapse
A power line was downed early Monday when a vehicle hit a pole in southeast Topeka, authorities...
Crash brings down power line early Monday in southeast Topeka
A Sunday night fire damaged two adjacent homes in the 1100 block of S.W. Garfield, authorities...
Sunday night fire damages pair of central Topeka homes
An Allen woman was reported to have serious injuries following a motorcycle crash Saturday...
Motorcycle passenger seriously injured in Saturday crash on turnpike

Latest News

13 News at Six
Severe Storms Possible on Tuesday
Monday night forecast: Severe Storms Tuesday Evening
Troy Vsetecka was arrested for a crash that took the life of a 7-month-old baby.
Charges filed against man in fatal accident
Kade Warner, son of Kurt Warner, commits to K-State
Nebraska WR Kade Warner, son of Kurt Warner, commits to K-State