Trucker killed Friday in rollover crash in Brown County

MORRILL, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver was killed Friday afternoon in a rollover crash in Brown County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:08 p.m. Monday near 330th and Dewberry Road. The location was about three miles north of Morrill.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Kenworth semi-trailer was northbound on Dewberry Road when the vehicle left the roadway to the east and the driver over-corrected. The vehicle then came back onto the roadway and rolled.

The driver, Jon David Bruns, 57, of Hiawatha, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Bruns wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

