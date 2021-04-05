Advertisement

Topeka West welcomes new principal

Topeka West High School will be welcoming a new principal for the 2021-2022 school year.
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West High School will be welcoming a new principal for the 2021-2022 school year.

Dr. Ardalan Dehdasht will be joining USD 501 from Osawatomie High School, where he previously served as principal. He was chosen for his new role by a committee of students, parents and teachers after several rounds of interviews.

Dr. Dehdasht has also taught biology, math, physics, physical science and coached throughout his career. He is a member of the National Association of Secondary School Principals, the National Science Teacher Association, and the National Council of Teachers of Math. He is also a nationally published author of articles focused on physics.

