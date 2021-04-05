Advertisement

TCT will continue to manage Helen Hocker through 2021

Helen Hocker Theater
Helen Hocker Theater(Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The partnership between Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy and Shawnee County will continue through the remainder of 2021.

This morning Shawnee County commissioners considered and approved renewing their contract with Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy for the management of Helen Hocker Center for Performing Arts. TCT has managed Helen Hocker since 2013.

“This is a partnership we originally entered into in 2013. We are very pleased that the Commission and Shawnee County Parks + Recreation continue to have such high confidence in the work and programming we provide at Helen Hocker Theater,” Vickie Brokke, President and CEO of TCT said.

TCT will open with summer camp on June 7th. Helen Hocker Theater’s summer camp classes are throughout Gage Park, and 3 three-week sessions will be offered. The Bath House Players, made up of local teens, will perform Sense and Sensibility and Starmites throughout the summer. Youth and adult productions are scheduled for the fall, as well as two haunted house experiences according to Brokke.

