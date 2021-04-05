Storm chances return late Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tomorrow will be our last quiet weather day before active weather makes a comeback Tuesday, bringing the chance of strong to severe storms.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the mid-to-upper 50s. Winds breezy from the S at 10-15mph with gusts to 25. A stray shower or two possible for our NW counties overnight.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. A stray shower possible (nearly everyone will remain dry). Highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Windy with winds from the S at 15-20mph with gusts to 35mph.

Everyone will see 80s once again on Monday starting off the day with some cloud cover before seeing sunny skies during the afternoon hours. Tomorrow night our lows will be on the warmer side dipping slightly below 60 degrees. A shower or storm will be possible for our N counties overnight.

Tuesday, a cold front will be pushing into the area from Western Kansas during the evening. Along/ahead of the front late Tuesday between 6-9pm, thunderstorms are expected to develop and will track to the east southeast. A few of these storms may be strong to severe. Main threats from these storms will be large hail and damaging wind gusts of 55-65mph.

Severe threat for Tuesday, April 6th (WIBW. SPC)

A chance for off and on rain showers exists throughout the day on Wednesday into the first half of Thursday. Temperatures will drop a bit into the mid 60s by Thursday with the system moving out of Kansas late Thursday afternoon.

Our temperatures will return to the 70s along with the return of sunshine for next weekend.

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

1. Hold on to your hats Monday and Tuesday as it will be windy!

2. Stay updated to the severe weather threat Tuesday/Tuesday night and keep checking back for updates.

