Advertisement

Son accused of trying to drive mother to her death, incompetent to stand trial

A son accused of trying to drive his mother to her death has been found incompetent to stand...
A son accused of trying to drive his mother to her death has been found incompetent to stand trial.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A judge ruled a Lawrence man accused of driving a car into a lake while his mother was a passenger is incompetent to stand trial.

A Douglas County judge ruled earlier this week that 22-year-old Jeremy Williams should receive treatment at Larned State Hospital. Williams is charged with second-degree attempted murder. Prosecutors allege Williams drove into Lone Star Lake on Feb. 25. A caller who reported seeing the car go into the lake rescued Williams’ mother, who could not escape because she had a broken leg.

Williams case will remain pending while he receives treatment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closeup image of a business man hands holding money bills of US dollar
Kansas ranked 11th for highest tax burden in the country
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says crews are working to prevent the collapse of a large wastewater...
Florida works to avoid “catastrophic” pond collapse
A power line was downed early Monday when a vehicle hit a pole in southeast Topeka, authorities...
Crash brings down power line early Monday in southeast Topeka
Police lights
Pursuit involving stolen KHP patrol car in Western Kansas
A Sunday night fire damaged two adjacent homes in the 1100 block of S.W. Garfield, authorities...
Sunday night fire damages pair of central Topeka homes

Latest News

Emergency responders were on the scene of a cross-over crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 470...
Cross-over crash reported Monday afternoon on I-470 in south Topeka
First Alert Weekly Planner
Monday forecast: Warm and breezy
Crew respond to injury crash Monday morning in south Topeka
Crews respond to two-vehicle crash in south Topeka