Son accused of trying to drive mother to her death, incompetent to stand trial

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A judge ruled a Lawrence man accused of driving a car into a lake while his mother was a passenger is incompetent to stand trial.

A Douglas County judge ruled earlier this week that 22-year-old Jeremy Williams should receive treatment at Larned State Hospital. Williams is charged with second-degree attempted murder. Prosecutors allege Williams drove into Lone Star Lake on Feb. 25. A caller who reported seeing the car go into the lake rescued Williams’ mother, who could not escape because she had a broken leg.

Williams case will remain pending while he receives treatment.

