Report: KU to name Northwestern’s Travis Goff next AD

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Less than one month after parting ways with Jeff Long, KU is expected to soon name its next AD.

The Athletic reports KU will hire Northwestern deputy AD Travis Goff to lead the athletic department.

Goff, a Dodge City-native and 2002 KU graduate, has been at Northwestern since 2012.

KU previously said its next AD will decide next steps in selected the Jayhawks’ head football coach, after the school split with Les Miles following sexual harassment allegations resurfaced from Miles’ time at LSU.

Kansas is expected to hire Northwestern deputy AD Travis Goff as its next AD, sources tell @TheAthletic. Goff, a Dodge City native and KU grad, has been at Northwestern since 2012, most recently in development. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) April 5, 2021

This seems like an excellent hire by #KU. Travis Goff worked/learned under a great AD at Northwestern in Jim Phillips. As a Kansas grad, Goff also knows the terrain he's taking over and has a very strong background as a fundraiser. https://t.co/OlpljEQT0F — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) April 5, 2021

