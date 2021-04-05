Report: KU to name Northwestern’s Travis Goff next AD
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Less than one month after parting ways with Jeff Long, KU is expected to soon name its next AD.
The Athletic reports KU will hire Northwestern deputy AD Travis Goff to lead the athletic department.
Goff, a Dodge City-native and 2002 KU graduate, has been at Northwestern since 2012.
KU previously said its next AD will decide next steps in selected the Jayhawks’ head football coach, after the school split with Les Miles following sexual harassment allegations resurfaced from Miles’ time at LSU.
