One killed early Saturday in wrong-way crash on I-35 in Johnson County

MERRIAM, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash early Saturday on Interstate 35 in Johnson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:45 a.m. Saturday on northbound I-35, just south of 67th Street.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2008 Infiniti car was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-35 when it collided head-on with a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta.

The patrol said the Volkswagen’s driver, Andrew A. Hixson, 34, of Mission was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Hixson wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Inifiniti, William D. Carter, 37, of Independence, Mo., was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The patrol said Carter wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The patrol said both drivers were alone in their vehicles.

