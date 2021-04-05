Nemaha Co. man facing child sex charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Nemaha County man is facing a slew of child sex charges after his arrest last week.

The Nemaha County Sheriff’s office says 33-year-old Jesse Davis was arrested Friday by the Sabetha Police Department.

Officials say Davis was wanted on a Nemaha County warrant for Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child, Indecent Liberties with a Child, Criminal Sodomy and Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

Davis remains behind bars on $100,000 bail.

