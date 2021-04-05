Advertisement

Nebraska WR Kade Warner, son of Kurt Warner, commits to K-State

Kade Warner, son of Kurt Warner, commits to K-State
Kade Warner, son of Kurt Warner, commits to K-State(Kansas State Athletics)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Nebraska wide receiver Kade Warner announced Monday he will transfer to play for K-State.

Kade is the son of quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner.

“New beginnings, same passion,” Kade tweeted Monday. “I am excited to commit to @KStateFB!”

“New Team, Same Leader... can’t wait to watch the impact you will have!” Kurt tweeted. “Proud of the young man you are, @KStateFB got a great addition today!”

Kade was a team captain for the Huskers in 2020. The former walk-on started four times last season, catching five passes for 40 yards.

