Advertisement

Motorcycle passenger seriously injured in Saturday crash on turnpike

An Allen woman was reported to have serious injuries following a motorcycle crash Saturday...
An Allen woman was reported to have serious injuries following a motorcycle crash Saturday evening on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike about nine miles south of Topeka.(WLUC)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was seriously injured when the motorcycle she was on crashed Saturday on the Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka, officials said.

The crash was reported at 5:13 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 335 on the turnpike, about nine miles south of Topeka.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Harley-Davidson FLSTCI Heritage motorcycle was northbound on I-335 when the rear tire blew out, causing the rider to lay down the bike.

A passenger on the motorcycle, Therese Bratcher, 45. of Allen, was reported to have serious injuries. She was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital.

The rider, Ricky Bratcher, 40, of Allen, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with what were described as minor injuries

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closeup image of a business man hands holding money bills of US dollar
Kansas ranked 11th for highest tax burden in the country
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says crews are working to prevent the collapse of a large wastewater...
Florida works to avoid “catastrophic” pond collapse
Police lights
Pursuit involving stolen KHP patrol car in Western Kansas
Texas man sentenced to 3 years in fatal Kansas crash
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) celebrates making the game winning basket against UCLA during...
Overtime buzzer-beater sends Gonzaga to the NCAA Championship

Latest News

A 48-year-old Vernon man was killed Monday morning after hitting a semi-tractor trailer on...
Trucker killed Friday in rollover crash in Brown County
One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash early...
One killed early Saturday in wrong-way crash on I-35 in Johnson County
A power line was downed early Monday when a vehicle hit a pole in southeast Topeka, authorities...
Crash brings down power line early Monday in southeast Topeka
A house sustained extensive damage in a fire Sunday night in the 1100 block of S.W. Garfield,...
Fire causes extensive damage to central Topeka house