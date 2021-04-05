Motorcycle passenger seriously injured in Saturday crash on turnpike

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was seriously injured when the motorcycle she was on crashed Saturday on the Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka, officials said.

The crash was reported at 5:13 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 335 on the turnpike, about nine miles south of Topeka.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Harley-Davidson FLSTCI Heritage motorcycle was northbound on I-335 when the rear tire blew out, causing the rider to lay down the bike.

A passenger on the motorcycle, Therese Bratcher, 45. of Allen, was reported to have serious injuries. She was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital.

The rider, Ricky Bratcher, 40, of Allen, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with what were described as minor injuries

