Monday forecast: Warm and breezy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The weather pattern this week will begin warm & breezy then turn cooler with rain by mid-week before a nice weekend. There is a severe weather risk Tuesday night as well.

With winds gusting around 30 mph today and tomorrow this will lead to an elevated fire danger risk. It’ll be slightly higher today vs tomorrow due to an increase in humidity for Tuesday. Any fires that develop could be difficult to control as winds will still remain strong overnight (10-20 mph). Bottom line if you don’t have to burn, hold off until the end of the week and hopefully there will be some rainfall to help reduce the fire threat by the weekend.

The other concern is the severe weather risk for Tuesday night. Hail and wind are the hazards to watch out for and the only uncertainty is how long into the overnight period will the severe weather risk last. Right now the highest chance looks to be before midnight for any potential severe t-storm warnings but have the weather radio ready just in case. At this time the tornado threat is low to none but stay updated for details as we get closer.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows around 60°. Winds S 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: There is slight chance of a shower/storm indicated in the 8 day however it is a very small chance that it may even need to be removed with the higher chance of storms not until the evening. There will be partly sunny skies for much of the day with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds S 15-30 mph.

Scattered storms that may be severe will be in Tuesday night. This is from a cold front that will eventually come from an upper level low that will be near-by and sending waves of rainfall (no t-storms) through at least Thursday. How widespread the rain will be Wednesday and Thursday is unknown so this will need fine tuning as we get closer.

Temperature will be cooling down by mid-week and stuck in the 60s, highs in the 50s are even possible if rain lingers in an area for much of the day. Temperatures will warm back up by Friday into the weekend with dry conditions before the next cold front pushes through for Sunday night bringing another chance for showers/storms.

Taking Action:

Outdoor burning is not recommended today or tomorrow despite an increase in humidity. Strong winds with gusts 20-35 mph are likely which will mean fires may be hard to manage at times.

There is a severe weather threat Tuesday night where hail and wind are the primary threats. Have a way to receive warnings in case there are any when you’re asleep. While it may not be the most severe storms we’ll have this season, it’ll be good practice in case we are in a situation later this year where you’ll need to receive warnings at night with a higher risk for severe weather.



Hail/wind threat after 6pm Tuesday (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

