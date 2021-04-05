Advertisement

Kelly signs proclamation recognizing Holocaust Days of Remembrance

(Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
(Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)(KCRG)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation recognizing the week-long Days of Remembrance at the Statehouse on Monday morning. She said remembering the Holocaust is especially important as the country sees a spike in hate crimes and attacks on minorities.

She mentioned an incident in July in which an Anderson County newspaper published a cartoon comparing her mask mandate to the persecution of Jewish people during the Holocaust. The cartoon was removed after receiving strong backlash. Kelly called Monday’s proclamation a “call to action”, adding that “hate has no place in Kansas”.

The Days of Remembrance were established by Congress in 1980.

