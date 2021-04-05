Kelly says she will not implement COVID-19 “vaccine passports”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly said she has “no interest” in implementing COVID-19 vaccine passports in Kansas.

“We will not be doing those under my authority.”Kelly said, adding that the state has “a lot of other things to deal with,” like getting kids back to in-person school full time.

Israel, the country with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the world, already has a vaccine passport system in place. Countries like Denmark and Sweden are looking to implement similar measures. The U.S. Government has already stated it will not be implementing vaccine passports at a federal level.

