Gov. Kelly proclaims April as Child Abuse Awareness Month

Child abuse went under reported in 2020
Child abuse went under reported in 2020(AP)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed April as Child Abuse Awareness Month in Kansas on Monday.

“The future of our state depends on the wellbeing of our children,” said Governor Kelly. “It’s up to us to protect our youngest and most vulnerable Kansans. During April, I urge all Kansans to familiarize themselves with the signs of abuse and the Kansas Protection Report Center’s resources.”

During the pandemic, the Kansas Department of Children and Families distributed more than $10 million in grants and benefits through the Hero Relief Program to keep children safe during the pandemic. The DCF has also partnered with local organizations within communities to distribute food to Kansans in need through the Disaster Household Distribution Program. Almost $50 million in P-EBT benefits were distributed to families with children who qualified for free or reduced meals.

If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected in Kansas, please contact the Kansas Protection Report Center (KPRC) at 1-800-922-5330. Kansans can find more information about prevention and protection services for child abuse and neglect here.

To view the proclamation, please click here.

