Advertisement

Fire causes extensive damage to central Topeka house

A house sustained extensive damage in a fire Sunday night in the 1100 block of S.W. Garfield,...
A house sustained extensive damage in a fire Sunday night in the 1100 block of S.W. Garfield, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sunday night fire caused extensive damage to a central Topeka house, authorities said.

The blaze was reported at 8:59 p.m. Sunday at a two-story residence at 1179 S.W. Garfield.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on the scene.

The fire was reported out at 10:08 p.m.

No injuries had been reported as of early Monday.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to provide assistance to the home’s occupants.

Check wibw.com later for more details.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closeup image of a business man hands holding money bills of US dollar
Kansas ranked 11th for highest tax burden in the country
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says crews are working to prevent the collapse of a large wastewater...
Florida works to avoid “catastrophic” pond collapse
Police lights
Pursuit involving stolen KHP patrol car in Western Kansas
Texas man sentenced to 3 years in fatal Kansas crash
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) celebrates making the game winning basket against UCLA during...
Overtime buzzer-beater sends Gonzaga to the NCAA Championship

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
A power line was downed early Monday when a vehicle hit a pole in southeast Topeka, authorities...
Crash brings down power line early Monday in southeast Topeka
First Alert Weekly Planner
Monday forecast: Warm and breezy
Slightly warmer than yesterday
Warm and breezy today, rain toward mid-week