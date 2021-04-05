Fire causes extensive damage to central Topeka house

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sunday night fire caused extensive damage to a central Topeka house, authorities said.

The blaze was reported at 8:59 p.m. Sunday at a two-story residence at 1179 S.W. Garfield.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on the scene.

The fire was reported out at 10:08 p.m.

No injuries had been reported as of early Monday.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to provide assistance to the home’s occupants.

