Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle crash Monday in south Topeka

A two-vehicle injury crash resulted in traffic being diverted Monday morning at S.W. 53rd and Topeka Boulevard.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash that sent at least one person to a local hospital Monday morning in south Topeka.

The collision was reported around 7:35 a.m. at S.W. 53rd and Topeka Boulevard.

A white Dodge Stratus car and a white Chevrolet Equinox sport utility vehicle collided at the intersection.

The driver of the Chevrolet was reported to have been transported from the scene by American Medical Response ambulance. That person’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

It wasn’t immediately known if any other injuries resulted from the crash.

Northbound traffic on S.W. Topeka Boulevard was diverted as crews cleared the scene.

