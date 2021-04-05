Advertisement

Daily Amtrak service will return to Kansas in May

Amtrak
Amtrak(AP)
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Amtrak plans to resume daily service across Kansas beginning May 31, thanks to renewed federal funding.

The Southwest Chief route from Los Angeles to Chicago was reduced to three days a week in October in response to falling use during the coronavirus pandemic.

But the company said new federal COVID-19 relief funding will allow it to restore daily service on the Southwest Chief and 11 more long distance routes in coming months.

The Southwest Chief makes several stops in Kansas, including Kansas City, Topeka, Garden City and Dodge City.

Amtrak also announced last week that it plans to eventually add a new route that would connect the Southwest Chief to Oklahoma and Texas through the station in Newton, Kansas, KCUR reported.

The line is part of Amtrak’s vision to add more than 30 new routes nationwide over the next 15 years using money from President Joseph Biden’s proposed American Jobs Plan. It would also bring passenger rail service to Wichita for the first time since 1979.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closeup image of a business man hands holding money bills of US dollar
Kansas ranked 11th for highest tax burden in the country
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says crews are working to prevent the collapse of a large wastewater...
Florida works to avoid “catastrophic” pond collapse
Police lights
Pursuit involving stolen KHP patrol car in Western Kansas
Texas man sentenced to 3 years in fatal Kansas crash
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) celebrates making the game winning basket against UCLA during...
Overtime buzzer-beater sends Gonzaga to the NCAA Championship

Latest News

A person suspected in an early-morning business burglary on Tuesday south of downtown Topeka...
Car-semi crash reported Monday morning in East Topeka
Man taken to hospital after he was attacked Friday morning in west Topeka
A two-vehicle injury crash resulted in traffic being diverted Monday morning at S.W. 53rd and...
Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle crash Monday in south Topeka
Kansas State University - Anderson Hall
$500k+ raised to help KSU students save on textbooks