Cross-over crash reported Monday afternoon on I-470 in south Topeka
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency responders were on the scene of a cross-over crash early Monday afternoon in south Topeka.
The crash was reported around 12:23 p.m. Monday on Interstate 470 near S.W. Burlingame Road.
Initial reports indicated a vehicle was westbound on I-470 when it entered median and crossed over the eastbound lanes of traffic.
At least one vehicle was reported to have gone off the roadway and into a ditch.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
