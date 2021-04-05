Cross-over crash reported Monday afternoon on I-470 in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency responders were on the scene of a cross-over crash early Monday afternoon in south Topeka.

The crash was reported around 12:23 p.m. Monday on Interstate 470 near S.W. Burlingame Road.

Initial reports indicated a vehicle was westbound on I-470 when it entered median and crossed over the eastbound lanes of traffic.

At least one vehicle was reported to have gone off the roadway and into a ditch.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

