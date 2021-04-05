Advertisement

Cross-over crash reported Monday afternoon on I-470 in south Topeka

Emergency responders were on the scene of a cross-over crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 470...
Emergency responders were on the scene of a cross-over crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 470 near S.W. Burlingame Road in south Topeka.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency responders were on the scene of a cross-over crash early Monday afternoon in south Topeka.

The crash was reported around 12:23 p.m. Monday on Interstate 470 near S.W. Burlingame Road.

Initial reports indicated a vehicle was westbound on I-470 when it entered median and crossed over the eastbound lanes of traffic.

At least one vehicle was reported to have gone off the roadway and into a ditch.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

