Crash brings down power line early Monday in southeast Topeka

A power line was downed early Monday when a vehicle hit a pole in southeast Topeka, authorities...
A power line was downed early Monday when a vehicle hit a pole in southeast Topeka, authorities said.(WCAX)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning crash on Monday brought down a power line in southeast Topeka and resulted in at least one person going to the hospital, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at 1:33 a.m. in the 3300 block of S.E. Irvingham, near Betty Phillips Park.

A vehicle was reported to have hit a pole, bringing down a power line over S.E. Girard Street.

Evergy crews were called to the scene to make repairs.

Additional details weren’t available on Monday mornng.

Check wibw.com later for more information.

