Crash brings down power line early Monday in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning crash on Monday brought down a power line in southeast Topeka and resulted in at least one person going to the hospital, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at 1:33 a.m. in the 3300 block of S.E. Irvingham, near Betty Phillips Park.

A vehicle was reported to have hit a pole, bringing down a power line over S.E. Girard Street.

Evergy crews were called to the scene to make repairs.

Additional details weren’t available on Monday mornng.

