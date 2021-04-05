Advertisement

Charges filed against man in fatal accident

Troy Vsetecka was arrested for a crash that took the life of a 7-month-old baby.
Troy Vsetecka was arrested for a crash that took the life of a 7-month-old baby.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Charges have been filed against the man responsible for the traffic fatality of an infant at 5th and Polk last week.

Troy Vsetecka faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery, leaving the scene of an accident, endangering a child, two counts of aggravated battery, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container, driving the wrong direction on a one-way road, and criminal trespass.

He remains jailed on $1 million bond, and is scheduled for a court appearance on April 15.

A two-car wreck at the intersection of 5th and Polk claimed the life of an infant and left three other people with serious injuries.

Authorities say Vsetecka was speeding down the wrong lane on Polk, before colliding with the other car.

He tried to run, but was chased by officers and taken into custody.

