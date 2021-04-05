Advertisement

Car-semi crash reported Monday morning in East Topeka

A person suspected in an early-morning business burglary on Tuesday south of downtown Topeka...
A person suspected in an early-morning business burglary on Tuesday south of downtown Topeka was taken into custody following a short foot chase, police officials said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was transported to a local hospital Monday morning following a car-semi crash in East Topeka.

The collision occurred around 9:30 a.m. at S.E. 6th Avenue and Deer Creek Trafficway.

Police at the scene said the driver of a white four-door Infiniti car was traveling north on S.E. Deer Creek Trafficway when she proceeded into the intersection with S.E. 6th.

The Infiniti then collided with a semi-trailer that was westbound on S.E. 6th and preparing to make a left -- or southbound -- turn onto Deer Creek Trafficway.

The woman’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

The Infiniti sustained heavy front-end damage.

The semi didn’t appear to have significant damage, police said. The semi was driven to a Reser’s parking lot following the crash to help clear the scene.

Topeka police, Topeka fire and American Medical Response ambulance were responding to the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closeup image of a business man hands holding money bills of US dollar
Kansas ranked 11th for highest tax burden in the country
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says crews are working to prevent the collapse of a large wastewater...
Florida works to avoid “catastrophic” pond collapse
Police lights
Pursuit involving stolen KHP patrol car in Western Kansas
Texas man sentenced to 3 years in fatal Kansas crash
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) celebrates making the game winning basket against UCLA during...
Overtime buzzer-beater sends Gonzaga to the NCAA Championship

Latest News

Man taken to hospital after he was attacked Friday morning in west Topeka
A two-vehicle injury crash resulted in traffic being diverted Monday morning at S.W. 53rd and...
Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle crash Monday in south Topeka
Kansas State University - Anderson Hall
$500k+ raised to help KSU students save on textbooks
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 4-5-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 4-5-21