Car-semi crash reported Monday morning in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was transported to a local hospital Monday morning following a car-semi crash in East Topeka.

The collision occurred around 9:30 a.m. at S.E. 6th Avenue and Deer Creek Trafficway.

Police at the scene said the driver of a white four-door Infiniti car was traveling north on S.E. Deer Creek Trafficway when she proceeded into the intersection with S.E. 6th.

The Infiniti then collided with a semi-trailer that was westbound on S.E. 6th and preparing to make a left -- or southbound -- turn onto Deer Creek Trafficway.

The woman’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

The Infiniti sustained heavy front-end damage.

The semi didn’t appear to have significant damage, police said. The semi was driven to a Reser’s parking lot following the crash to help clear the scene.

Topeka police, Topeka fire and American Medical Response ambulance were responding to the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

