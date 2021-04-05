$500k+ raised to help KSU students save on textbooks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A day-long fundraiser added more than a half-million dollars to a fund that is dedicated to making essential class materials more affordable to K-State students.

Kansas State University announced Monday that the KSU Foundation’s 24-hour “fundraising sprint’ for Textbooks 2.0, through All In for K-State raised $503,161.

The university says once the money is deployed, it will save K-State students at least $5 million per year, or more.

K-State says Wildcat Alumni and supports from every state, Washington D.C., and even as far as Liverpool, England made contributions.

Textbooks 2.0 saves students money by replacing expensive traditional textbooks with open/alternative digital resources tailored to the class by the instructor.

Officials say to date, the program has saved KSU students nearly $7 million in the last six years.

