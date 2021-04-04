Advertisement

SAG Awards to honor best performances — with some distance

FILE - This Jan. 27, 2019 file photo shows a replica of The Actor statue on the red carpet at...
FILE - This Jan. 27, 2019 file photo shows a replica of The Actor statue on the red carpet at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Several Oscar hopefuls will reunite at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, albeit in the same virtual, socially-distanced way that most gatherings have happened in the last year.

Normally held in a star-packed ballroom in Los Angeles, this year’s ceremony will be a stripped down, hourlong affair that aims to deliver its annual celebration of the best film and television actors through pre-taped segments. The show will feature more of the SAG Awards’ signature opening “I Am an Actor” segments in which stars describe what their craft means to them.

Competing for the show’s top honor, outstanding film ensemble, are “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Minari,” “One Night in Miami,” “Da 5 Bloods” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

The category is a reliable bellwether of which film will win best picture at the Oscars, including last year when “Parasite” took home both honors. (Actors make up the largest percentage of Academy Awards voters.)

Chadwick Boseman, who died in August at age 43, is nominated individually for his performances in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and his supporting role in “Da 5 Bloods.” He has four total nominations from the ensemble nods, which set a record for film nominees.

In the television categories, “The Crown,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “Ozark” are the leading nominees. All of the female leads in a drama series nominees came from either “The Crown” (Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin) or “Ozark” (Laura Linney, Julia Garner).

The show will air live on TNT and TBS at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large grass fire burned almost 800 acres near Willard.
Residents allowed home after wildfire burns at least 2200 acres in Shawnee/Wabaunsee Co.
Police lights
Pursuit involving stolen KHP patrol car in Western Kansas
Community members hold vigil for infant who died in Tuesday night car wreck
Community members hold vigil for infant who died in Tuesday night car wreck
Mother, father charged in death of 2-year-old son
Texas man sentenced to 3 years in fatal Kansas crash

Latest News

Priests circle the Edicule during Easter Sunday Mass led by the Latin Patriarch at the Church...
Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter
Closeup image of a business man hands holding money bills of US dollar
Kansas ranked 11th for highest tax burden in the country
kim and thomas mention cashmere
kim and thomas mention cashmere
Kansas ranks 14th in distraction-affected crash deaths