MHK Easter events bring joy to hundreds of area children

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of area kids participated in modified Easter events around Manhattan Saturday morning.

Due to previous COVID-19 restrictions not allowing enough time to plan their typical Easter egg hunt, Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department partnered with HyVee to offer a different option this year…an Easter Drive-thru event.

“All the people who have come out today to really help make this event great, it’s really great to see everybody out, great for the community and we’re happy to be here to help.” Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department, Recreation Supervisor, Ryan McKee says.

Instead of the kids searching for eggs, businesses had booths throughout the parking lot handing out candy and prizes to all the kids who came through the drive-thru line.

“It feels great, to be able to do these events, give back to the community, it’s been a tough year, this is our third event like this, and each one keeps getting better than the last.” Manhattan Hy-Vee, Store Director, Kyle Odem says.

Area kids got a bit of exercise later Saturday morning at the Four Points by Sheraton’s Easter Egg Walk, where kids followed arrows through the parking lot visiting different booths to get treats.

“We love to be able to partner with our community, to bring the kids something to do for Easter, and partnering with our businesses here in town makes us feel good.” Four Points by Sheraton Manhattan, Director of Sales, Suzy Baker says.

At both events, a select number of special prizes were handed out, including toys, games, and family swim passes to City of Manhattan pools for the 2021 season.

