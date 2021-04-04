Advertisement

Lawrence man charged with driving mom into lake ruled incompetent

A judge ruled a Lawrence man accused of driving a car into a lake while his mother was a...
A judge ruled a Lawrence man accused of driving a car into a lake while his mother was a passenger is incompetent to stand trial.(KWCH)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A judge ruled a Lawrence man accused of driving a car into a lake while his mother was a passenger is incompetent to stand trial.

A Douglas County judge ruled earlier this week that 22-year-old Jeremy Williams should receive treatment at Larned State Hospital.

Williams is charged with second-degree attempted murder.

Prosecutors allege Williams drove into Lone Star Lake on Feb. 25. A caller who reported seeing the car go into the lake rescued Williams’ mother, who could not escape because she had a broken leg.

William’s case will remain pending while he receives treatment.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large grass fire burned almost 800 acres near Willard.
Residents allowed home after wildfire burns at least 2200 acres in Shawnee/Wabaunsee Co.
Police lights
Pursuit involving stolen KHP patrol car in Western Kansas
Community members hold vigil for infant who died in Tuesday night car wreck
Community members hold vigil for infant who died in Tuesday night car wreck
Mother, father charged in death of 2-year-old son
Texas man sentenced to 3 years in fatal Kansas crash

Latest News

Closeup image of a business man hands holding money bills of US dollar
Kansas ranked 11th for highest tax burden in the country
kim and thomas mention cashmere
kim and thomas mention cashmere
Kansas ranks 14th in distraction-affected crash deaths
Easter Sunday
- clipped version