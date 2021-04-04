Kansas ranks 14th in distraction-affected crash deaths

WICHITA Kan. (WIBW) - April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month and AAA Kansas is releasing data as more people start to hit the road as pandemic-related restrictions ease.

AAA’s Foundation for Traffic Safety ranked Kansas as 14th in the nation in distracted driving deaths.

The organization found that 73 people died in Kansas in 2019 as a result in distraction-affected car crashes.

According to the agency, a distraction-affected crash is any crash in which police found the driver distracted at the time of the incident.

AAA’s analysis of 2019′s Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that distractions can be attributed to 17 causes including smartphones....eating....other passengers in the car and drivers generally not paying attention.

Federal crash data showed 13 percent of distraction-related crashes involved the use of a smartphone.

