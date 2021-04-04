Kansas ranked 11th for highest tax burden in the country

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas ranks eleventh in the nation for highest tax burden according to WalletHub’s 2021 tax burden by state report.

WalletHub compared the 50 states based on the three components of state tax burden — property taxes, individual income taxes, and sales and excise taxes — as a share of total personal income.

Of those three categories, the study found the state’s property tax burden is 3.12 percent.

Residents face an individual income tax burden of 2.28 percent.

Kansas taxpayers face a total sales and excise tax burden of 3.96 percent.

View the full report here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.